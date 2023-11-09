JUST IN: Air Force Research Lab is looking to hire 50+ people

The Air Force Research Laboratory is hiring, looking for everyone from experts to those ready for entry-level job positions, the lab said Thursday.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base-anchored lab will hire more than 50 entry-level to expert positions across multiple AFRL locations at a hiring event at Sinclair Community College.

The event will be at the college’s Conference Center, 444 W. Third St., Dayton, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8.

“AFRL cultivates a large science and technology workforce, and is calling all scientists, engineers, technologists or contract and financial management specialists interested in applying their talents to make a difference for national defense,” the lab said Thursday.

Those interested should upload a resume in advance here.

A recruiter will schedule interviews at Sinclair beginning in room 116, AFRL said.

Parking will be in the underground garage C at 12 W. 4th St.

Open job categories include:

computer scientists

contracting specialists

data analysts

aerospace/aeronautical, electrical, electronics, mechanical, general and computer engineers

financial management specialists

physicists

AFRL oversees the Air Force’s technology and research and development work, overseeing AFWERX and the 711th Human Performance Wing (also based at Wright-Patterson), pushing the boundaries of modern technology and science. The lab has a workforce of more than 11,500 Airmen, Guardians, Department of Defense civilians and contractors, with an annual budget of some $3 billion.