JUST IN: Centerville to buy Uptown land, area of $10M business district redevelopment

CENTERVILLE — The city is buying land in its Uptown area, where it plans an estimated $10 million redevelopment.
Records show Centerville intends to purchase property at 54 W. Franklin St. in the heart of the historic Uptown business district, which the city wants to transform over several years.
The city plans to buy the 0.2-acre parcel from Ned R. Graeter of Centerville for up to $125,000 for “future development or municipal services,” according to Centerville and Montgomery County documents.
The land is just west of the intersection of Franklin and Main streets, near Graeter’s Ice Cream. But Ned Graeter is not connected to the Cincinnati-based business, a city official said.
He bought the property, which has a structure on it, for $50,000 in 2009, county records show.
Records indicate Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis and Ned Graeter signed documents regarding the transaction April 29.
Centerville City Council is set tonight to address a resolution ratifying the sale.
Earlier this year Centerville approved the hiring of civil engineering firm LJB Inc. and architect MKSK to scope, plan and design the Uptown streetscape and parking improvements project, records show.
The Uptown plan is a three-phased redevelopment that includes the architectural preservation district at the intersection of Franklin and Main streets over the next five years or more, according to the city.
The Uptown plan, according to the city, highlights focus on the following: improving walkability and reducing traffic congestion; improving parking; scheduling and organizing new events focusing on business development; developing branding; and increasing greenspace.