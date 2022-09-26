Fairborn filling five firefighter jobs to bolster safety forces

FAIRBORN — The city has announced the hiring of five firefighters/paramedics.
The five are filling vacant positions, returning the staffing of the Fairborn Fire Department to 48, according to the city.
They include Bruce Absher, Jerad Albaugh, Travis Diltz, Stephanie Shoffner and Anthony Straight, the city said.
All five will be sworn in on Sept. 29. The city has four fire stations: Station 1 at 495 N. Broad St., Station 2 at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd., Station 3 at 1001 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road and Station 4 at 444 W. Funderburg Road.
The department responded to more than 6,700 fire and emergency medical service calls in 2021, according to the city.
