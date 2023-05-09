Oddbody’s site needs changes before hosting entertainment, city says

An entertainment business shut down at a Burkhardt Road site and similar establishments will not be allowed there under current zoning, Riverside has told the landowner.
The 5814 Burkhardt property occupied by Oddbody’s Music Room before its April 20 court-ordered closing is designated as a business district and entertainment is not a permitted use, Riverside City Manager Joshua Rauch said in a letter.
The April 26 letter to Impala Capital LLC of California, which owns the Spin-Kemp Shopping Center, also said Riverside will not issue any permits for the site until “all outstanding violations have been resolved.”
The city filed a public nuisance complaint, citing heavy gunfire, attempted abductions and other crimes occurring near Oddbody’s — formerly home of McGuffy’s — before its shutdown by Montgomery County Municipal Court.
An April 6 letter from Riverside to Impala gave the shopping center owner 15 days to comply with the city’s request for corrective measures.
A Riverside Fire Department inspection in late April found more than a dozen violations, a city report states.
“The nuisance use has been corrected since the city’s public nuisance determination was finalized,” Rauch said in an email. “The property still requires fire safety code updates.”
The April 26 Riverside letter to Impala was addressed to Kevin Zhang and copied to Mike Zhang. The registration for Impala filed in Ohio lists Mike Zhang of California as its contact.
Dayton Daily News’ attempts to reach the Zhangs this week have been unsuccessful.
