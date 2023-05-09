Oddbody’s site needs changes before hosting entertainment, city says

The 5814 Burkhardt property occupied by Oddbody’s Music Room before its April 20 court-ordered closing is designated as a business district and entertainment is not a permitted use, Riverside City Manager Joshua Rauch said in a letter.

The April 26 letter to Impala Capital LLC of California, which owns the Spin-Kemp Shopping Center, also said Riverside will not issue any permits for the site until “all outstanding violations have been resolved.”