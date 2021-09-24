JUST IN: Dayton-area based restaurant chain seeks Kettering liquor permits for business

KETTERING — A Dayton-area restaurant chain with four locations is considering expanding to Kettering.
TJ Chumps has filed for liquor permits for 4090 Wilmington Pike, Ohio Division of Liquor Control records show.
The sports bar business has locations in Englewood, Fairborn, Huber Heights and Miamisburg. The Kettering site is the current location of Sky Asian Cuisine, which opened in 2016, according to Dayton Daily News records.
TJ Chumps has applied for D5 and D6 permits, records state. The former is for restaurants/nightclubs while the latter is for Sunday liquor sales, according to liquor control.
TJ Chumps co-owner Jim Dunn declined to comment on the liquor license applications. An attempt to reach Sky Asian Cuisine co-founder Raymond Chow was unsuccessful.
The Miamisburg-based TJ Chumps offers a variety of menu options, including soups and salads, sandwiches, burgers, wings, pizza, ribs, steaks, chicken and fish.