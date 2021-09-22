New Washington Twp. housing plan calls for 195 apartments on 25 acres

WASHINGTON TWP. — A developer is proposing to build 195 apartments on about 25 acres in Washington Twp.
The Village at Centerville calls for one- to four-bedroom, one-story detached apartments at the southeast corner of Sheehan and Social Row roads on land owned by a Miamisburg company, records show.
The residential development would cover about 24.7 acres of the more than 27 acres included in the plan, Washington Twp. documents state.
The units would be built with at least 50% masonry and their average size would be 1,013 square feet, according to the township records.
The land is owned by Divided Ridge Associates, LTD, which bought 79 acres in 2004 for nearly $5.9 million, Montgomery County records show.