X

JUST IN: Kettering schools has immediate need to fill bus driver jobs

Kettering City Schools has Immediate openings for bus drivers. FILE
Kettering City Schools has Immediate openings for bus drivers. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – Kettering City Schools has immediate openings for bus drivers.

The district is offering paid training, $18.44 to $23.77 per hour, full benefits and guaranteeing 22.5 hours per week, according to its website.

Interviews will be held Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kettering Transportation Department, 2640 Wilmington Pike, next to Beavertown Elementary School, according to the district.

ExploreEARLIER: Bill would change how property tax levies are worded for voters

The department’s phone number is 937-499-1770.

The district first experienced shortages for filling bus driving jobs in the 2019-20 school year, officials have said.

And – as has been the case with many districts – that shortage was complicated when schools returned to in-person classes last fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ExploreTRAFFIC: Bridge work to close part of Kettering road with Ohio 48 site of detours, traffic restrictions

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.