JUST IN: Kettering schools has immediate need to fill bus driver jobs

KETTERING – Kettering City Schools has immediate openings for bus drivers.
The district is offering paid training, $18.44 to $23.77 per hour, full benefits and guaranteeing 22.5 hours per week, according to its website.
Interviews will be held Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kettering Transportation Department, 2640 Wilmington Pike, next to Beavertown Elementary School, according to the district.
The department’s phone number is 937-499-1770.
The district first experienced shortages for filling bus driving jobs in the 2019-20 school year, officials have said.
And – as has been the case with many districts – that shortage was complicated when schools returned to in-person classes last fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.