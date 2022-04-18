JUST IN: Firm plans to buy Kettering Business Park land that housed Synchrony jobs

The city is proposing rezoning 950 Forrer to allow more uses at the site. Cleveland-based ICP would like to have office and/or light industrial tenants, but doesn’t currently have specific users, Miller said.

“It’s an investment in a piece of property…and we’d like to see the uses be more flexible so that we can accommodate office and light industrial and flex-type uses,” he said.

ICP also owns four properties at Miami Valley Research Park and the former General Motors land occupied by Tenneco, which plans to close Kettering operations that house about 600 jobs.