JUST IN: Firm plans to buy Kettering Business Park land that housed Synchrony jobs

KETTERING — Industrial Commercial Properties wants to buy the buildings at Kettering Business Park where Synchrony Financial employed 1,900 people.
ICP is under contract to buy the 950 Forrer Blvd. land and would like to close the deal this spring, Dean Miller, its senior vice president of leasing and acquisitions, told the Dayton Daily News Monday.
It includes two, 200,000 square foot buildings, Miller said, and housed Synchrony before that major Kettering employer announced it was leaving the city as part of a global work-from-home strategy at the end of 2020.
The buildings are currently vacant, officials have said.
The 36.5-acre property has been owned by F1 Kettering LLC of California since 2008, Montgomery County land records show. It bought the property from Forward One LLC, which paid $37.9 million for it two years earlier, documents state.
The city is proposing rezoning 950 Forrer to allow more uses at the site. Cleveland-based ICP would like to have office and/or light industrial tenants, but doesn’t currently have specific users, Miller said.
“It’s an investment in a piece of property…and we’d like to see the uses be more flexible so that we can accommodate office and light industrial and flex-type uses,” he said.
ICP also owns four properties at Miami Valley Research Park and the former General Motors land occupied by Tenneco, which plans to close Kettering operations that house about 600 jobs.
About the Author