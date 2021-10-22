JUST IN: Fraze Pavilion took 2021 COVID revenue hit; federal grants help offset loss

dayton-daily-news logo
The Fraze Pavilion season started in late July due to coronavirus restrictions and lasted until early September. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
The Fraze Pavilion season started in late July due to coronavirus restrictions and lasted until early September. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

KETTERING — The Fraze Pavilion took in $468,000 less in revenue than it spent in expenses during a COVID-shortened season this year, a larger deficit than the city targeted, records show.

The popular city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue took in about $2.5 million and expenses were estimated at $2.97 million, according to Kettering records.

The season, which traditionally begins in the spring, started in late July due to coronavirus restrictions and lasted until early September. The Fraze was closed in 2020 due to COVID.

The city annually targets an operating loss of about $300,000 for the Fraze, documents show. This past season, the deficit was $168,000 over that figure.

Federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grants totaling about $3.04 million will offset the Fraze’s 2020 and 2021 deficits, according to the city.

This year the venue hosted 16 ticketed concerts, fewer than half of the 35 from 2019. The Fraze had 22 total events this season compared to 48 two years ago.

