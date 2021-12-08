dayton-daily-news logo
Kettering, Day Air Credit Union combine for $2.8M to help homeowners with COVID relief

The city of Kettering and Day Air Credit Union plan to use federal funds to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with homeownership and home improvements. FILE
Local News
By Nick Blizzard
41 minutes ago

The city of Kettering and Day Air Credit Union plan to use federal funds to help residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with homeownership and home improvements.

Kettering and the credit union will partner on “programs supporting affordable and sustainable homeownership and home improvements” in the city, according to a measure approved Tuesday night by Kettering City Council.

The city plans to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds while Day Air has been awarded $1.8 million in Rapid Response Program grant funds, said Amy Schrimpf, city economic development manager.

Kettering’s resolution allows the city and the credit union “to enter into one or more mutual cooperation agreements … for programs to mitigate financial hardships exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and promote the general welfare for Kettering residents.”

This includes, “without limitation, a first-time homeowner program and a home improvement assistance program, which will support affordable and sustainable home ownership and home improvements in Kettering for qualifying individuals,” the document states.

Kettering has been awarded about $6.9 million in ARPA funds and local officials have been told the city has qualified to receive a similar amount next year.

Day Air Credit Union earlier this year said it was awarded more than $1.8 million in grant money by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund to further invest in the underserved communities of the Miami Valley.

The Rapid Response Program Grant is designed to help CDFI’s quickly respond to economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic in their communities, the credit union’s website states.

