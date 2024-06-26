Kettering plans to hire consultant to help guide future land use

Kettering plans to hire a business consultant to help the city create a new land use plan.

Attracting businesses, jobs and improving housing opportunities has been an emphasis of Kettering in recent years. In April, the city approved a strategic plan, which recommended updating land uses in Kettering, City Manager Matt Greeson said.

Kettering City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday night to move forward “bargaining and negotiation procedures” for Greeson to contract with a firm to help guide future land use.

“One of the critical responsibilities of a city government is to plan for the future of the city and, in particular, how our city will develop through land use,” Greeson said.

The estimated cost is $150,000, said Councilman Bob Scott, who voted against the move.

“I would still like to see some additional effort by staff … to maybe reduce the amount of money required for this endeavor,” Scott said.

Greeson said the city’s current plan — which has been called a comprehensive plan — was updated more than 20 years ago.

Economic and residential development was a common theme in Kettering’s state of the city address in February.

The city has worked with businesses and developers for new investment to Miami Valley Research Park, Kettering Business Park and the Wilmington Pike corridor, Kettering officials have said.

Last year, the city started a Community Reinvestment Area for homeowners in the Aragon-Oak Park neighborhood.

