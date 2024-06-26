Kettering jewelry business doubling Far Hills site’s size, adding jobs

Karaman said the addition will be two stories and a basement on the south side of the business on land formerly occupied by Hanson Audio.

“We’re very excited about the addition,” he said. “It’s going to be a very beautiful expansion.”

James Free rents from Lasada, Inc., a real estate company Karaman operates, he said. Lasada bought the 0.72-acre corner lot at Rockhill Avenue from Hanson in 2022, according to Montgomery County land records.

Lasada paid $900,000 for the site, county records show, but Karaman declined to say how much James Free is investing in the expansion.

The jewelry business employs 69 between its Kettering and suburban Cincinnati locations, Karaman said. The expansion, scheduled to be finished next June, would add four jobs to the Far Hills site’s 33 workers, he said.

James Free has operated at the Far Hills site since 1988, Karaman said.