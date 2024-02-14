JUST IN: Kettering OKs deals to bring 80 new high-tech business jobs to research park

If it agrees to expand in Kettering, the Arlington, Va.-based business would be adding 20,000 to 25,000 square feet at 3139 Research Blvd., according to a measure approved Tuesday night by Kettering City Council.

“The company will occupy the location previously vacated by WilmerHale,” which moved to Miami Twp., according to Kettering’s application for county Economic Development/Government Equity funds, which has been approved.

“The company does not currently have operations in the Dayton region, other than two remote workers,” the ED/GE document states. “This project would create 80 well-paying jobs” with average annual salaries of $125,000.

The county ED/GE application sought $300,000 in an effort that has involved the Dayton Development Coalition.