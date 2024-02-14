JUST IN: Kettering OKs deals to bring 80 new high-tech business jobs to research park

The effort to bring 80 new jobs as part of the expansion of a national security technology business at Miami Valley Research Park will include $450,000 in local incentives.

Kettering and Montgomery County will each provide $225,000 for Two Six Labs as part of a $3 million investment that would include a $10 million annual payroll, according to city records.

If it agrees to expand in Kettering, the Arlington, Va.-based business would be adding 20,000 to 25,000 square feet at 3139 Research Blvd., according to a measure approved Tuesday night by Kettering City Council.

“The company will occupy the location previously vacated by WilmerHale,” which moved to Miami Twp., according to Kettering’s application for county Economic Development/Government Equity funds, which has been approved.

“The company does not currently have operations in the Dayton region, other than two remote workers,” the ED/GE document states. “This project would create 80 well-paying jobs” with average annual salaries of $125,000.

The county ED/GE application sought $300,000 in an effort that has involved the Dayton Development Coalition.

