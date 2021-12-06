dayton-daily-news logo
Kettering schools to hire new treasurer for first time in seven years

A new treasurer for Kettering City Schools is set to be approved Tuesday night. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
A new treasurer for Kettering City Schools is set to be approved Tuesday night. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

By Nick Blizzard
33 minutes ago

A new treasurer for Kettering City Schools is set to be approved Tuesday night.

The school district’s board of education is expected vote on the hiring of Cary Furniss, according to the meeting agenda. He is currently treasurer for Kings Local Schools in Warren County

Furniss was one of three candidates the board interviewed for the position. The others were Jayme Profitt, assistant treasurer for Beavercreek City Schools, and Gina Samson of the Shared Resource Center in Dayton, officials said.

The district has contracted out its treasurer role to the Shared Resource Center since 2014, when turmoil forced out Treasurer Steve Clark. Dan Schall has been the SRC’s primary representative serving Kettering schools in that time.

Samson has worked in the treasurer’s role for the district the past few months, but she told this news outlet earlier she was not being offered the position. She has also provided similar services for Oakwood schools.

Board President Jim Ambrose said “it’s the preference of the board for us to have someone with us all of the time” after contracting with the SRC for seven years.

Kettering City Schools has about 1,200 employees and an annual budget topping $100 million, records show.

Furniss joined Kings schools in January 2018 with a three-year contract, according to that district’s website. He is a Wilmington College graduate and holds licensure as a school treasurer and business manager.

Furniss has more than 30 years of experience. He has been school treasurer in the Reading, Lebanon, Norwood, Upper Arlington and Mason districts, according to records.

