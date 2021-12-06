Kettering schools to hire new treasurer for first time in seven years

Board President Jim Ambrose said “it’s the preference of the board for us to have someone with us all of the time” after contracting with the SRC for seven years.

Kettering City Schools has about 1,200 employees and an annual budget topping $100 million, records show.

Furniss joined Kings schools in January 2018 with a three-year contract, according to that district’s website. He is a Wilmington College graduate and holds licensure as a school treasurer and business manager.

Furniss has more than 30 years of experience. He has been school treasurer in the Reading, Lebanon, Norwood, Upper Arlington and Mason districts, according to records.