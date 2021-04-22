JUST IN: Lack of supply bites into March Dayton-area home sales

Dayton Realtors infographic

Sales volume showed $656.7 million in sales transactions so far, up 13% from 2020. The average sale price year-to date stood at $197,354 an 11% increase over the same point in 2020. The median sale price also grew, from $151,500 in 2020 to $165,300 through March 2021, growth of 9%.

The overall Multiple Listing Service inventory of single-family and condominium listings showed 846 available at month’s end, which represented a supply of about two weeks based on March’s pace of sales.

Nationally, sales of existing homes declined for the second month in a row, PNC Bank noted in a release Thursday.

But the market is strong and will remain strong this year, said Gus Faucher, PNC chief economist.

“Sales of existing homes have declined in recent months mainly due to a lack of inventory and decreased affordability,” Faucher said. “After peaking at 3.9 million units in late 2007, the number of existing homes for sale has steadily declined and now sits at 1.07 million units.”

However, he maintains that the “fundamentals” for housing remain strong, with low mortgage rates, strong consumer balance sheets and national job growth expected to be “very strong” in 2021.