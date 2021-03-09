JUST IN: Late Wright-Patterson engineering ‘trailblazer’ leaves Oakwood schools group $1.3M

Herman left her gift “undesignated,” giving the OSF flexiblility in how it can be used, according to the organization.

Herman’s passion for Oakwood schools led her to become an Oakwood Dream Builder, a group of Oakwood alumni and friends who have made a legacy commitment to the foundation through their wills or other planned gifts, according to the group.

Herman earned a bachelor’s degree mathematics and physics from Wittenberg University and did graduate work in engineering at The Ohio State University.

She was a senior electronic engineer in the Support Technology Division, Air Force Aero Propulsion Laboratory at Wright-Patterson, working in the diagnosis of faults in electronic circuits.

Herman was a recipient of the Scientific Research Society of America Research Award; the S.D. Heron Award from the Air Force Aero Propulsion Laboratory; the Patricia Kayes Glass Award for Outstanding Women Scientist and Engineers; and the Meritorious Civilian Service Award for Scientific Achievement from the Department of the Air Force.

Herman was also nominated by the Air Force for the Federal Women’s Award.