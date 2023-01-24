dayton-daily-news logo
Mad River schools seeks tax hike, outlines possible job cuts

RIVERSIDE ― Voters in the Mad River Local School District can expect to decide if they want to pay more in property taxes while cuts — including 12 jobs ― have been outlined if a levy fails.

The district’s board of education Monday night approved placing a $5.9 million levy increase on the May 2 ballot, the first tax issue in the Riverside school district since March 2012.

Meanwhile, seven classified positions and five certified ones are at stake for the district should the levy be rejected, Mad River records show.

Levy passage would increase costs for the owner of a home valued at $100,000 by $207.50 annually to fund school district operations, according to the proposed ballot language.

The cost each year would be $1 more than Mad River Treasurer Jerry Ellender earlier estimated. Ellender has projected “significant” increasing deficits in future years in recommending the levy. The additional tax would raise about $1.5 million a year, he has added.

Proposed cuts with a levy failure are estimated at about $1.48 million, more than $925,000 of which would involve job salaries and benefits, according to Mad River documents.

They would also include a two-year hold of some equipment purchases, including student computers and a bus.

