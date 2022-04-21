JUST IN: Mad River schools to cut jobs, citing deficit spending

The education association represents 220 teachers, counselors, media specialists, nurses and therapists, Holbrook said.

But Wyen said in an email that “based on staff retirements and resignations, most affected certified teaching staff members who were originally going to be part of our reduction in force have already been recalled into different positions within the district that align with their teaching license.”

Therapist services will be contracted out, Wyen said.

The district is currently deficit spending by $1.16 million based on the projected May forecast, Wyen said. That amount would grow, eventually to $7.89 million by fiscal year 2026, unless spending cuts are made, he added.