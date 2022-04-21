JUST IN: Mad River schools to cut jobs, citing deficit spending

RIVERSIDE — Mad River Local Schools plans to cut teaching and other jobs, citing deficit spending.
The district is cutting one teacher’s position, not replacing two others who retired or resigned and is eliminating five school therapists, according to Superintendent Chad Wyen.
The issue will be on the school district’s board of education agenda next month, he said.
Mad River Education Association President Amy Holbrook said in a release issued today the school district is seeking to “eliminate several classroom teacher positions.”
“The loss of so many experienced and committed professionals has the potential to create unfair and unsafe conditions for our students,” the teachers union leader added.
The education association represents 220 teachers, counselors, media specialists, nurses and therapists, Holbrook said.
But Wyen said in an email that “based on staff retirements and resignations, most affected certified teaching staff members who were originally going to be part of our reduction in force have already been recalled into different positions within the district that align with their teaching license.”
Therapist services will be contracted out, Wyen said.
The district is currently deficit spending by $1.16 million based on the projected May forecast, Wyen said. That amount would grow, eventually to $7.89 million by fiscal year 2026, unless spending cuts are made, he added.
