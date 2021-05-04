JUST IN: Montgomery County water projects awarded $2M in loans from Ohio

Three Montgomery County water projects have been awarded low-interest state loans totaling about $2 million.
Infrastructure in Centerville, Trotwood and Washington Twp. are among 10 projects named as loan recipients by the Ohio Water Development Authority.
The authority’s allocations are part of $8.1 million given out through loans and grants to improve water systems in the state, it was announced Tuesday.
For April, the county projects receiving funding from OWDA’s fresh water loan program include:
•$1.55 million at 1.35% for 20 years for the rehabilitation of the 2MG elevated water storage tank in Centerville to extend its useful life.
•$316,402 at 1.35% for 20 years for the construction of 5,500 feet of waterline along Guenther and Schroeder roads in Trotwood to replace aging infrastructure.
•$150,000 at 1.35% for 20 years for construction of 2,200 feet of waterline along Cynthia Lane in Washington Twp. to replace aging waterlines.