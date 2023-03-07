JUST IN: National dog training business seeks Kettering site on SICSA land

KETTERING — A national dog training business is seeking to open a Kettering location.
The Dog Wizard wants to open a franchise at the former Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals location, 2600 Wilmington Pike.
A plan for a conditional use to allow a kennel at the site was approved by the Kettering Planning Commission Monday night.
The facility north of Dorothy Lane near the Dayton corporation line has been vacant for more than three years.
SICSA shut down the site in early 2020 as it moved to a $5 million facility it built on Washington Church Road in Washington Twp.
The new Kettering business would be operated by Mary Clegg, who operates franchises in Cincinnati, Dayton, Sarasota and Tampa, city documents show. The Wilmington Pike property is still owned by SISCA, according to Montgomery County land records.
Kettering planners recommended approval as the vast majority of conditions for the use are satisfied, city records show.
The Dog Wizard has 48 locations in 17 states and Canada, according to its website.
