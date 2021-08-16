dayton-daily-news logo
JUST IN: NCR Country Club in Kettering plans indoor golf facility

NCR Country Club has plans to build a facility for an indoor virtual golf and practice activities. FILE
NCR Country Club has plans to build a facility for an indoor virtual golf and practice activities. FILE

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
59 minutes ago

KETTERING – NCR Country Club has plans to build a facility for an indoor virtual golf and practice activities.

The private club that’s hosted professional golf tournaments through its decades of history wants to construct a single story, 8,000 square foot structure for members of the Dogwood Trail location, city records show.

Documents do not indicate the amount of the proposed investment.

The facility would be on the western edge of the existing outdoor driving range nearest Southern Boulevard, according to Kettering records.

The issue is scheduled to go before the Kettering Planning Commission on Tuesday night.

The USGA announced in June NCR would host the 2022 U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship.

The country club hosted the 1986 U.S. Women’s Open, which was won by Jane Geddes in a playoff over Sally Little; the 1998 U.S. Mid-Amateur, which was won by John “Spider” Miller; the 2005 U.S. Senior Open, won by Allen Doyle; and the 2013 USGA Women’s State Team Championship, won by New Jersey.

The course was also the site of the 1969 PGA Championship, won by Raymond Floyd.

