JUST IN: New Wright-Patterson installation commander announced

He is leaving for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where he will become the director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection for Pacific Air Forces.

“Beth and I are very grateful to Team Wright-Patt and the surrounding communities for welcoming us with open arms and making this assignment truly extraordinary. We are saddened to leave but excited to continue our Air Force journey in Hawaii,” Miller said in a statement on the base web site.

Caption Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, flexes his muscles with a boy dressed as Batman during the "Little Heroes" celebration April 8 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

“I know the 88th will be in great hands with Col. Meeker and his family, and they will continue to provide strength through support for our mission and Dayton community partners.”

Meeker is currently the 86th Civil Engineer Group commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

Caption U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher B. Meeker (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

The 88th Air Base Wing is the host unit for Wright-Patterson, overseeing one of the nation’s biggest Air Force bases, the employment home for about 32,000 military and civilian employees. It the largest single-site employer in Ohio.

It’s at Wright-Patterson that the Air Force Materiel Command manages more than a third of the total Air Force budget.