JUST IN: Report: Kettering city manager candidate takes Tennessee job

KETTERING — A candidate who interviewed for the Kettering city manager’s job has reportedly accepted a job in Tennessee.
Cape Girardeau, Mo. Deputy City Manager Molly Mehner has accepted an offer to become the new town administrator for Collierville, Tenn., according to the Southeast Missourian.
Mehner called the move “a great opportunity that I just can’t pass up,” according to the publication’s report.
Mehner is one of four candidates interviewed by Kettering City Council in a search to succeed longtime Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman, who is stepping down after 16 years in that role when his contract expires at the end of December.
Others included:
•Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser.
•Worthington City Manager Matt Greeson.
•Franklin County Deputy Administrator Erik Janas.
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the city of Kettering for comment.
