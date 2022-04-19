dayton-daily-news logo
K9 Gunnar retires from Dayton International Airport

Gunner, a Labrador retriever working as a TSA explosive detection canine, celebrated his retirement this month from the Dayton International Airport. He is shown with his handler and now owner Sgt. Ted Priest. CONTRIBUTED

Gunner, a Labrador retriever working as a TSA explosive detection canine, celebrated his retirement this month from the Dayton International Airport. He is shown with his handler and now owner Sgt. Ted Priest. CONTRIBUTED

A Labrador retriever retired this month after six years of working as a Transportation Security Administration K9 at the Dayton International Airport.

Gunner protected Dayton’s passengers, staff, pilots and crews by sniffing out potential hazards in luggage and cargo until a medical condition forced him to retire, according to a release from the airport.

“We look forward to sending Gunner off to a relaxing retirement and thank him for his service,” Director of Aviation Gil Turner stated. “We’ll miss seeing him hard at work around the airport, but we’re happy he’ll be spending his golden years in retirement with his handler and now-owner, Sgt. Ted Priest.”

Dayton International Airport began its Explosives Detection Canine Unit in June 2006.

“The purpose of the TSA Explosive Detection Canine Unit here at DAY as well as other airports is to provide a proactive additional layer of security for the passengers, employees and community,” Priest said.

A new K9 team of a handler and K9 will join the unit in the future. In the meantime, Gunner will spend his days playing fetch, snuggling up to his favorite humans and napping, the release stated.

