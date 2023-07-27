X

Keep cool in Dayton at rec centers, splash pads amid dangerous heat

The city of Dayton’s three recreation centers and splash pads across the city are ways residents of all ages can keep cool amid dangerous heat.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Friday for Montgomery County, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be sunny with a high temperature near 95 degrees on Friday, but the heat index value, or the “feels like” temperature, will be near 105.

Dayton’s recreation centers will be available as cooling centers and are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the following locations:

  • Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 W. Third St.
  • Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Ave.
  • Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive

Additionally, the city operates several splash pads at parks open daily from noon to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Fairview Park, 2262 Elsmore Ave.
  • Five Oaks Spray Park, 329 Five Oaks Ave.
  • Mallory Park, 3037 Germantown St.
  • McIntosh Park, 882 W. Riverview Ave.
  • Stuart Patterson Spray Park, 238 Baltimore St.
  • Walnut Hills Spray Park, 2340 block of Wayne Avenue
  • Washington Park, 3620 E. Second St.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors in an air-conditioned whenever possible.

When outside, stay in the shade as much as possible, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fluids.

Residents also should check on family members and neighbors, and to remember to provide shelter and fresh, cool water for pets as well.

