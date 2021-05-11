Kettering announces water park reopening for 2021 season

KETTERING – The city will reopen its Adventure Reef Water Park for the 2021 summer season, it was announced today.
The park will open May 29-31 for Memorial Day weekend, and the regular season will begin June 4, Kettering officials said.
The park was closed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic-related issues - including challenges in hiring staff - park hours will differ from previous years, according to the city’s department of parks, recreation and cultural arts.
It will be open daily from noon to 5 p.m. to begin the season and hours may be extended later in the season if staffing is increased, officials said.
The fees for daily admission and season passes have been reduced for 2021 and will not include access to the Kettering Recreation Complex indoor pool, according to the city.
Rates include:
•Kettering youth residents, $4;
•Non-resident youth, $8;
•Resident adults, $5;
•Non-resident adults, $10.
Daily admission for both youth and adults will be $1 less after 4 p.m., according to the city.
Park 2021 season pass rates are:
•Resident youth, $55; non-resident youth, $85.
•Resident adult, $65; non-resident adult, $100.
•Resident family, $195; non-resident family, $295.
Customers who purchase a pass by June 6 receive an additional 10% off, according to the city.