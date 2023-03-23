Group says Kettering’s Barnes school may be eligible for historic register

KETTERING — A state group says the D.L. Barnes building may well be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, according to a Dayton preservation organization.
The Ohio State Historic Preservation Office said “it is highly likely” that the 94-year-old structure Kettering schools is moving to demolish could be line for that designation, Preservation Dayton Inc. said in a letter to the school district.
“Preservation Dayton has experts who are available to assist in the nomination process and is willing to provide consulting services to complete and submit the nomination at no charge to the Kettering school system,” its president, Monica Snow, states in the letter.
The Kettering school board first decided late last year that maintaining the Barnes site was not a cost-effective use of taxpayer money.
Administrative and school board officials from the Kettering district have since said they would be open to hearing viable alternatives how private funds could possibly preserve at least part of the building.
Preservation Dayton is one of two organizations seeking to save at least part of the former high school at 3750 Far Hills Ave. The Schiewetz Foundation has also reached out to the school district and a study is being done on the feasibility of saving the original part of the Kettering’s oldest school building.
