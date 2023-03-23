Group says Kettering’s Barnes school may be eligible for historic register

The Ohio State Historic Preservation Office said “it is highly likely” that the 94-year-old structure Kettering schools is moving to demolish could be line for that designation, Preservation Dayton Inc. said in a letter to the school district.

“Preservation Dayton has experts who are available to assist in the nomination process and is willing to provide consulting services to complete and submit the nomination at no charge to the Kettering school system,” its president, Monica Snow, states in the letter.