Kettering College names interim president amid national search

Previous president accepts new role outside of college
Kettering College has appointed Scott Bennie as interim president after its most recent president, Nate Brandstater, stepped into a new role outside of the college. SAMANTHA WILDOW\STAFF

Local News
By Samantha Wildow – Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago
Kettering College has appointed Scott Bennie as interim president after its most recent president, Nate Brandstater, stepped into a new role outside of the college.

The institution is continuing a national search for a permanent president.

In the meantime, Bennie brings a strong background in academic leadership, serving as dean of academic affairs, Kettering University said. Bennie leads initiatives focused on academic innovation, student success and faculty development.

Kettering College has appointed Scott Bennie, current dean of academic affairs, to be the college's interim president. COURTESY OF KETTERING COLLEGE

“The search process for hiring our next president is ongoing, and we are feeling positive about the future of our institution,” Bennie said.

Brandstater is the new executive director at the Consortium of Hospital-Affiliated Colleges and Universities (CHACU). Brandstater had been with Kettering College for 11 years.

This is a time of strategic momentum for Kettering College, the institution said.

The college is experiencing growth and progress in several key areas—including academic programs, campus life, and student services—through its Interim Strategic Plan, it said, which are aimed at directly benefiting both students and staff.

Kettering College remains committed to advancing health education in the region and beyond, the college said.

Kettering College is a fully accredited, coeducational college that specializes in health science education. A division of Kettering Health, the college is located on Kettering Health Main Campus and is chartered by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

