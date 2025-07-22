Kettering College names new president

At AdventHealth, she worked alongside the president of AdventHealth University to develop an associate of science in nursing degree program designed to address the growing nursing shortage within the AdventHealth system, according to Kettering College. She also collaborated with AHU to identify healthcare certificate programs that helped reskill 1,089 entry-level employees, strengthening the pipeline of healthcare professionals and supporting career growth within the organization.

She also served as a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission, an accrediting agency for many colleges and universities, including most of the public and private universities in Ohio.

“Dr. Mitchell brings exceptional leadership, a deep commitment to student success, and experience from academia and healthcare, that will serve her well,“ said Adam Maycock, president of Kettering Health Main Campus, and chair of the Kettering College Board of Directors.

Kettering Health is closely connected to Kettering College, and both organizations have ties to the Seventh-Day Adventist church.

Mitchell will begin Aug. 11.