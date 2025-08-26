Kettering councilwoman to resign, plans move out of state

Although the vote has not yet happened, Hall’s name and biographical information have been removed from the city’s website.

Hall, the daughter of former local Congressman and U.S. Ambassador Tony Hall, submitted her resignation because she is relocating out of state with her family, according to the resolution.

Born in Kettering, Hall has been a council member since 2022. Her seat will remain vacant through her term, which ends Dec. 31.

She most recently ran in the March 19, 2024, Democratic primary for the Ohio State Senate seat representing District 6. She came in third, with the top vote-getter, Willis Blackshear Jr., winning the Nov. 5, 2024, election.