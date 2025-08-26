Breaking: Man killed in motorcycle-SUV crash in Huber Heights ID’d

Kettering councilwoman to resign, plans move out of state

Jyl Hall, at-large Kettering City Councilwoman

Jyl Hall, at-large Kettering City Councilwoman
Local News
By
54 minutes ago
X

Kettering City Council is expected to accept the resignation of Jyl Hall, an at-large member.

A resolution is on the agenda for the Tuesday, Aug. 26, meeting calling for the council to “regretfully” accept Hall’s resignation and declare her seat vacant as of Aug. 14.

Although the vote has not yet happened, Hall’s name and biographical information have been removed from the city’s website.

Hall, the daughter of former local Congressman and U.S. Ambassador Tony Hall, submitted her resignation because she is relocating out of state with her family, according to the resolution.

Born in Kettering, Hall has been a council member since 2022. Her seat will remain vacant through her term, which ends Dec. 31.

ExploreElection 2024: Where Senate District 6 Democratic candidates stand on key issues

She most recently ran in the March 19, 2024, Democratic primary for the Ohio State Senate seat representing District 6. She came in third, with the top vote-getter, Willis Blackshear Jr., winning the Nov. 5, 2024, election.

In Other News
1
Trotwood-Madison to require chaperones at sporting events after...
2
Tell us how your family is getting kids to school this year
3
Man killed in motorcycle-SUV crash in Huber Heights ID’d
4
Fall at Hidden Valley Orchards includes new food, more children’s...
5
Man sentenced to probation in fight with brother, struggle over gun in...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on facebookFollow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.