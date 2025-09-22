Kettering has free and low-cost programs to help with home repairs

“Before my to-do list was a mile long and now it’s much shorter and I have a home that’s safe, that I can grow old in,” said Trent, 58, who has lived in his home for three years. “The chance to be a part of the program really, really, really is a miracle to me.”

Home rehabilitation loan

The city has a zero-percent interest loan for qualifying homeowners that is forgiven after five years of continuous residency, and there are no application fees or monthly payments, said Missy Frost, Kettering’s community development coordinator.

The program can be used for structural, mechanical, electrical, weatherization, plumbing and more. Kettering residents who own and occupy their homes with a total gross income that falls below the limit based on household size may qualify to participate: for example, the max is $75,050 for a family of four, and $60,050 for a family of two. Mobile homes and rental properties are not eligible.

Household size Household income 1 $52,550 2 $60,050 3 $67,550 4 $75,050 5 $81,100 6 $87,100

Trent owned his house across the street for 20 years when a neighbor he was friendly with died and the family gave him a good offer. The property had beautiful landscaping, and even though the larger house needed a lot of work Trent said he couldn’t pass it up.

At his prior house, Trent had a new roof, furnace and water heater installed and painted the interior and exterior.

“I had just rounded third base and gotten all of that done. And then decided that I would take this property on,” he said.

Through the city newsletter he found out about the rehabilitation loan and decided to apply.

“Initially it was just to see if I would qualify for the furnace,” he said, though he also was able to get a roof and air conditioner through the program.

The city also has low-interest loans for residents and deferred loans for eligible residents 62 and older.

Through the programs, city staff works with homeowners to identify repairs that need addressed and assist with choosing a contractor and monitoring the quality of work with the homeowner, according to the city.

Lead Safe Ohio grant program

A complete assessment of Trent’s house turned up lead paint issues at his house, which was built in 1930, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

Through the Lead Safe Ohio grant program, Kettering provides a free assessment and lead mitigation for single-family houses constructed before 1978.

“Kettering is considered kind of a hot spot for lead paint,” Frost said, due to the city’s older housing stock. “So we are continuing to search for funding sources to be able to continue this program.”

The city has completed 20 lead abatements, including two day care centers. The city hopes to complete another 20 before the funding expires in February.

“We’re really wanting people to make use of the funds as much as possible,” she said.

All work is free for eligible low- to moderate-income households and may include window and door replacement, siding, porch component repair or replacement and other necessary items. Qualifying income is $100,000 or less for a family of four or less than $80,000 for a two-person household, Frost said.

Lead mitigation work was completed this spring at Trent’s house.

Five windows were replaced with energy-efficient windows. The original windows with lead paint were single-paned with the lead weights in the wall.

“They were very drafty and froze over in the wintertime … with ice on the inside," he said.

His entire home was resided because the exterior aluminum siding had lead paint, which also was discovered on the gutters and downspouts and had to be replaced.

The front porch was enclosed as a sun room with a series of 1930s storm doors with lead paint that were rotted along the bottom. The ceiling and doors were stained from where the roof leaked and it smelled like mold, he said.

“It was a room I didn’t use,” Trent said. “It made my allergies go crazy so I needed to keep it shut off because of the wet circumstances that were up there.

“In this room the entire exterior wall was removed and then rebuilt,” he said, with windows instead of storm doors.

Better efficiency, use of home

With his new, efficient furnace installed, Trent said his budget billing went from $87 a month to $61. He hopes it might go down even lower now that he has energy-efficient windows.

“My usage should come down now. The bill may not because it’s increased rates, but the usage, absolutely,” he said.

Another benefit is the use of his sunroom. Trent painted the rebuilt wall and is now able to enjoy it with company and his newly adopted dog, 5-year-old Roman.

“It is such a blessing and it really feels like a partnership with the city,” he said.

GET INFO

For more information about the programs contact Missy Frost at missy.frost@ketteringoh.org or call 937-296-3308.