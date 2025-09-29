Kettering Health ending two Medicare Advantage contracts

“Since May 2025, Kettering Health has attempted to address these challenges with Humana and Devoted including formal discussions regarding contract renewal and opportunities for change. Despite these efforts, we were not able to reach an agreement that aligned with our values and our commitment to patient care,” the release stated.

Patients impacted by the change will be able to switch plans during the Annual Coordinated Election Period, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, Jan. 1 through March 31.

RetireMed, a local Medicare advisory group, will provide free, personalized guidance to affected patients during the enrollment periods, according to Kettering Health.

The hospital system has sent letters to affected Medicare Advantage patients explaining options.

Kettering Health, Humana and Devoted administrators were not able to be reached for additional comment.

Kettering Health has 14 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as the Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.