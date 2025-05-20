Kettering Health reports scammers are trying to get people’s credit card info

“We have confirmed reports that scam calls have occurred from persons claiming to be Kettering Health team members requesting credit card payments for medical expenses,” Kettering Health said in an organizational statement.

While it is customary for Kettering Health to contact patients by phone to discuss payment options for medical bills, the hospital system said, “Out of an abundance of caution, we will not be making calls to ask for or receive payment over the phone until further notice.”

Kettering Health is encouraging anyone who receives a scam call to report it to law enforcement.

A cyberattack caused a system-wide technology outage at Kettering Health on Tuesday, forcing some medical procedures to be canceled, bringing down phone lines and the MyChart patient portal and diverting emergency crews to other facilities.

“Earlier this morning, Kettering Health experienced a system-wide technology outage that is causing challenges to many of our patient care systems across the organization,” Kettering Health said Tuesday morning. “We have procedures and plans in place for these types of situations and will continue to provide safe, high-quality care for patients currently in our facilities.”

It is unclear how long this system-wide technology shutdown will last, but sources tell the Dayton Daily News the hospital system is dealing with a ransomware attack.

Hackers appear to be threatening to destroy data and publicly publish sensitive data on the dark web if hospital officials don’t reach out and negotiate within 72 hours, according to information shared with the Dayton Daily News by an anonymous source.