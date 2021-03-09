Kettering Health to open COVID vaccine clinic in Xenia

Kettering Health Network is opening a coronavirus vaccine clinic in Xenia this week, making it the network’s fifth vaccination site in the Miami Valley.
The clinic is by appointment only and will open on Thursday, March 11, at Greene Memorial Hospital, 1141 N. Monroe Drive, in the Vera T. Schneider Building.
Kettering Health is also administering vaccines at the following locations:
- 2510 Commons Blvd. Suite 140, Beavercreek
- 1001 Harvard Blvd., Dayton
- 4790 Cottonville Road, Jamestown
- 2040 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
As of Tuesday morning, all vaccine appointments at all five locations are full.
For more information about Kettering Health vaccine clinics, call 1-844-576-3627 or visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.