X

Kettering Health to open COVID vaccine clinic in Xenia

Donald Christon, 74, receives the COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Grace United Methodist Church. The Kettering Health Network held the vaccine clinic at the church. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Donald Christon, 74, receives the COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Grace United Methodist Church. The Kettering Health Network held the vaccine clinic at the church. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Kettering Health Network is opening a coronavirus vaccine clinic in Xenia this week, making it the network’s fifth vaccination site in the Miami Valley.

The clinic is by appointment only and will open on Thursday, March 11, at Greene Memorial Hospital, 1141 N. Monroe Drive, in the Vera T. Schneider Building.

ExploreWhat to know, where to go for COVID-19 vaccine signups

Kettering Health is also administering vaccines at the following locations:

  • 2510 Commons Blvd. Suite 140, Beavercreek
  • 1001 Harvard Blvd., Dayton
  • 4790 Cottonville Road, Jamestown
  • 2040 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
ExploreTrying to schedule a COVID vaccine? Here’s how to sign up

As of Tuesday morning, all vaccine appointments at all five locations are full.

For more information about Kettering Health vaccine clinics, call 1-844-576-3627 or visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.