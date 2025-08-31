Kettering Holiday at Home attracts thousands over sunny Labor Day weekend

Jennifer Hart, this year’s president of the Holiday at Home planning committee, said the festival has continued to grow and transform since it began in 1959.

“There’s truly something for everyone here; from the designated children’s area, to live music, and tons of unique crafts to shop,” Hart said.

The celebration was established 66 years ago under the sponsorship of the Kettering YMCA, which initially held the event to promote a membership drive, according to officials.

The event was a hit and was soon refined, broadened and rebranded as the Holiday at Home celebration.

A total of around 130 vendors were on site this weekend, selling handmade items, from paintings, lawn and home decor, knick-knacks, jewelry and more.

Around 35 food vendors sold traditional festival treats, like lemonade shake-ups, fried foods, and sweets.

Festivities also include an invitational car show and a parade.

Rebecca and Tony Vissoc set up a vendor table to sell items from their small business Stuff ‘n Things Soap & Candle.

Tony makes the candles and Rebecca crafts the soaps, the Tipp City pair said.

“Soapmaking began as a creative outlet for me during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Rebecca said. “I didn’t initially intend to sell anything, but after about a year, I figured I’d give it a shot.”

The couple do not have a store front, but travel to various festivals to sell product. There’s also a Facebook page for customers, at www.Facebook.com/stuffnthings2023.

The Holiday at Home celebration encourages community members to resist becoming part of the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers, opting instead to celebrate locally.

“The idea behind the name is to promote staying at home for the Labor Day weekend,” Hart said on Sunday. “The goal is to bring together families and friends through community, arts and crafts, music, and tasty food.”