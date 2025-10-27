Kettering man facing dozens of child porn charges

On Thursday Kettering police detectives served a search warrant in the 3000 block of Glengarry Drive after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Detectives seized electronics, flash drives, memory cards and other devices.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved the charges on Friday and Carter turned himself in that evening, according to police.

Carter’s bond was set at $50,000 on Monday. If he makes bond, he will be on the electronic home detention program and will stay at another residence, according to police.

As part of his bond, Carter must stay 500 yards away from schools, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

Carter was in custody in the Montgomery County Jail as of early Monday afternoon.