Kettering man facing dozens of child porn charges

Kettering Municipal Court. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Kettering Municipal Court. JEN BALDUF/STAFF
35 minutes ago
A Kettering man is facing more than 30 charges following a child pornography investigation.

Gary P. Carter, 56, is facing 31 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to Kettering police.

On Thursday Kettering police detectives served a search warrant in the 3000 block of Glengarry Drive after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Detectives seized electronics, flash drives, memory cards and other devices.

Gary Cater. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved the charges on Friday and Carter turned himself in that evening, according to police.

Carter’s bond was set at $50,000 on Monday. If he makes bond, he will be on the electronic home detention program and will stay at another residence, according to police.

As part of his bond, Carter must stay 500 yards away from schools, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

Carter was in custody in the Montgomery County Jail as of early Monday afternoon.

