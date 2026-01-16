Kettering man pleads guilty in child porn investigation

A Kettering man indicted on dozens of child porn charges has pleaded guilty.
What did he plead to?
• Guilty plea: Gary P. Carter, 56, pleaded guilty to six counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance and eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor
• Dismissed: Twenty-three counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.
What was he accused of?
• Search warrant: On Oct. 23, Kettering police served a search warrant at a home in the 3000 block of Glengarry Drive.
Investigators seized electronics, flash drives, memory cards and other devices from the home, according to Kettering police.
The warrant stemmed from a tip police received from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges the next day and Carter turned himself in.
What happens next?
• Sentencing: Carter’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 26.
