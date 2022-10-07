Kettering names new city manager

The city of Kettering announced Friday morning that it has named its next city manager.
Matt Greeson was selected to succeed Mark Schwieterman, who will continue his role through Dec. 31. Greeson takes the top post on Jan. 1, but he is expected to start Dec. 12 in a transitionary capacity.
City Council is scheduled to vote during its 7:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting on a resolution to approve Greeson’s contract.
“It is City Council’s goal to ensure that Kettering’s next city manager brings outstanding, proven leadership skills to the position to continue the level of service at which residents and businesses are accustomed,” Mayor Peggy Lehner said.
Greeson has served as the city manager in Worthington, Ohio, since 2007.
