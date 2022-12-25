Kettering plans for more capital spending next year, added income tax revenue

The Golf Club Estates area near Southern Boulevard south of West Dorothy Lane has experienced some street flooding issues, and it will be the focus of infrastructure work by both the city and Montgomery County, Schwieterman said.

“We have some drainage issues in that area,” he said, noting road resurfacing will also occur. “We’re going to be in there and the county’s going to be in there. And we’re going to add drainage while we’re in there as well. It’ll be a significant improvement for that neighborhood.

“Essentially, what we have are some pipes that are not sized appropriately throughout that (area). So, we’re going to work with the on that. But there are some water and sewer improvements as well from the county.”

Schwieterman’s last day with the city is Dec. 31. His successor, Matt Greeson, started earlier this month. The former Worthington city manager said this is a budget with which he can work.

“It’s great to come into a community (where) there’s sustainability and such a robust investment in capital infrastructure,” Greeson said. “I’m excited to inherit a very sustainable and prudent fiscal situation with the budget.”

The Kettering spending plan also includes 2.25% wage increases for 257 non-union employees as of Dec. 19, according to the city.

About 60% of all city revenues projected for 2023 are expected to come from income taxes, the budget states. Kettering is projecting slightly higher collections in that area despite uncertainties on how work-from-home trends will impact that issue, Schwieterman said.

He said the estimate is “very conservative” and expenditures for next year are based on a 2% revenue hike.

“We’re seeing an increase in tax revenue because jobs are being filled at higher wages” and Kettering employers are still hiring, Schwieterman said.

The city’s unemployment rate was 3.8% in August, state data shows. There is also about $500,000 budgeted for “inflationary adjustments” anticipated for hikes in fuel, utility and supply costs, he said.

Public safety accounts for 50.1% of all projected 2023 city expenditures, according to the budget. The police and fire departments are budgeted at authorized staffing levels of 86 and 80, respectively. Schwieterman said.

But the city is seeking to fill vacancies created from retirements and turnover in both departments, he said.

KETTERING BUDGETS

This is how the 2022 approved budget and the one passed for next year compare in certain areas.

Category 2022 2023

• Operating costs $83.8M $83.48M

• General fund $63M $77.6M

• Salaries and wages $42.1M $42.9M

• Capital budget $15.7M $15.9M

• Road resurfacing $8.5M $8.2M

SOURCE: City of Kettering