Kettering plans to demolish part of Wilmington Heights Shopping Center

Parcel one, the subject of this demolition, is largely vacant and includes several addresses between 4614 and 4658 Wilmington Pike, according to Chodkowski.

The second parcel, which is not the subject of this enforcement effort, is occupied by Troni Brothers Pizza, 4654 Wilmington Pike, and King’s Point Pub, 4660 Wilmington Pike, he said.

The city’s code enforcement efforts in regard to the first parcel began Aug. 20, 2021.

“Between that time and May 30 of 2025, the city provided more than 42 inspection compliance opportunities for the owners of parcel one to bring the property into compliance with the city’s property maintenance code,” Chodkowski said.

In early June 2025, the city notified the owners that the city intended to take formal actions under the property maintenance code to bring parcel one into compliance with the city’s codes.

The owners of the property, the Karras Group, appealed the decision to the city’s Property Maintenance Appeals Board, which met on July 29 to discuss the property. The board sided with the city, backing the decision to demolish the property.

“Unlike previous, similar situations, this particular situation is more complex as the non-compliant structure on parcel one is attached to a compliant structure on parcel two. Due to this unique circumstance, it is necessary to engage the services of an architect or engineer to design demolition plans and to accomplish code compliance,” Chodkowski said.

The city council approved contracting with App Architecture Inc. to provide the demolition design and specification drafting services ahead of the future bidding process for the actual demolition. The cost of the contract with App Architecture is $79,632.

The Dayton Daily News reached out to the Karras Group, the owner of the Wilmington Heights property, for comment.