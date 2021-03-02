Kettering Police searching for missing suicidal woman

Kristin Thomason-Johnson is 39 years old. She has blonde hair and gray eyes and is 5 feet 3 inches tall. She weighs 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket and jeans, Kettering Police said in a Facebook post. She was last seen leaving her home on Polen Drive in Kettering this afternoon.

If you see Thomason-Johnson, call 911 or Kettering Dispatch at (937) 296-2555.