Kettering Police searching for missing suicidal woman

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

A Kettering woman is missing after she left her home on foot this afternoon. She is considered an endangered suicidal person, the Kettering Police Department said.

Kristin Thomason-Johnson is 39 years old. She has blonde hair and gray eyes and is 5 feet 3 inches tall. She weighs 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket and jeans, Kettering Police said in a Facebook post. She was last seen leaving her home on Polen Drive in Kettering this afternoon.

If you see Thomason-Johnson, call 911 or Kettering Dispatch at (937) 296-2555.

