Kettering police seek mobile barrier for security at crime scenes, festivals

“Aside from an officer assigned to a nearby patrol cruiser, who was able to quickly confront, divert, and apprehend the suspect, all other security measures proved ineffective,” according to an application seeking homeland security funds for the barrier.

No injuries were reported. But “the incident brought to light the need to increase perimeter security at large public events to prevent potential vehicle-borne terrorist attacks,” the document states.

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF PHOTO Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF PHOTO

Similar mobile barriers are deployed for various Dayton area events, including those in the Oregon District, law enforcement officials said.

“We’ve not had any issues as far as a potential terrorist attack,” Kettering Lt. Ryan Vandegrift said. “But we always want to be prepared, and we want to do everything we can to prepare and respond as well as possible.”

Homeland security offers a range of “risk-based grants” to aid in “preventing, protecting against, mitigating, responding to and recovering from acts of terrorism,” and other threats, according to its website.

Kettering police could use a barrier in a variety of ways, including blocking off crime or accident scenes, Fraze Pavilion entertainment festivals and parade routes, Vandegrift said.

They are “very heavy, very sturdy pieces of metal. But they’re also very maneuverable,” he added. “Just from what we’ve seen in the demo, they’re very effective in stopping a vehicle that’s several thousand pounds in a very short time.”

It could also be used by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit and “surrounding regional partners,” according to Kettering records.

The TCSU serves Centerville, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro and West Carrollton.

The barrier “would enhance coordination and collaboration, improving response effectiveness and promoting a unified approach to threats,” Kettering documents state.

Kettering has approved $150,000 for a barrier, but Vandegrift said it may cost about $20,000 less.

Kettering Assistant City Manager Bryan Chodkowski said the city would initially buy the device and be reimbursed later with grant funds.