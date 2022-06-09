BreakingNews
PHOTOS: Suspected tornado damage to Tipp City, Springfield areas
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kettering police start zone designed to deter crime in public exchanges

An area designed to make person-to-person exchanges safer is now being offered by the Kettering Police Department. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
An area designed to make person-to-person exchanges safer is now being offered by the Kettering Police Department. FILE

Local News
By
1 hour ago

KETTERING — An area designed to make person-to-person exchanges safer is now being offered by the Kettering Police Department.

The KPD now has two designated parking spots for a “Public Exchange Zone,” according to Patrolman Tyler Johnson, the department’s public information officer.

“The area is designed for person-to-person interactions,” he said in an email. “It could range from custody exchanges between parents to online sales interactions.”

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering school board to consider three tax levy options

The area is under 24/7 surveillance and is located in the police department’s parking lot at 3600 Shroyer Road.

Dayton, Fairborn and Xenia are among area cities which have established these areas to help residents conduct exchanges more safely.

ExplorePUBLIC SAFETY: Two more local cities keep fireworks ban as Ohio law allowing them nears

In Other News
1
Meijer: No injuries; colleagues performed well as suspected tornado...
2
Power restored to most after Wednesday storms
3
A key Air Force command welcomes new commander Monday
4
Woman reported missing from Troy care facility
5
RTA to run some bus routes more often, permanently eliminate others

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top