Kettering police start zone designed to deter crime in public exchanges

KETTERING — An area designed to make person-to-person exchanges safer is now being offered by the Kettering Police Department.
The KPD now has two designated parking spots for a “Public Exchange Zone,” according to Patrolman Tyler Johnson, the department’s public information officer.
“The area is designed for person-to-person interactions,” he said in an email. “It could range from custody exchanges between parents to online sales interactions.”
The area is under 24/7 surveillance and is located in the police department’s parking lot at 3600 Shroyer Road.
Dayton, Fairborn and Xenia are among area cities which have established these areas to help residents conduct exchanges more safely.
