Kettering school board OKs superintendent pay raises

The exceptions are in 2020 and this year. No increase was scheduled for last year and 2021 calls for a 2% hike, documents state.

The changes also outline 2.5% annual pay hikes for Inskeep with the exception of 2020, which called for none.

Board President Jim Ambrose praised Inskeep for his work, noting his performance since the COVID-19 pandemic in particular.

“He’s done, we think, a magnificent job under (difficult) circumstances,” Ambrose said. “And he’s guided us through this unchartered territory.”

“It’s been very tough and he’s done a very good job,” he added. “The board is unanimous in the that decision.”

Until the board’s action Tuesday night, Inskeep received no pay increases since 2019, Ambrose said, because “everything was on hold.”

The contract addendum approved by the board this week states that the district will provide a performance incentive payment of $8,500 for this school year, the same payment Inskeep received in the previous two school years.

Inskeep was hired as Kettering’s superintendent in 2014 after guiding the small Reading district near Cincinnati for 12 years. He took over after turmoil forced out previous superintendent Jim Schoenlein and treasurer Steve Clark.

The 2018 contract extension came after Inskeep had been a finalist for the superintendent job at Columbus City Schools, the largest school district in the state, before he said but later said he withdrew his name from that search.