Kettering schools goes to remote-only classes Monday as county COVID level rises

Before Friday, Kettering had been the largest district in the county yet to announce a change to in-person instruction plans recently amid rising coronavirus cases.

Centerville and Dayton officials had earlier announced changes in those districts.

Kettering was fully online for the first quarter, then shifted to hybrid learning with in-person instruction offered two days a week starting Nov. 9.

It was on Thanksgiving break last week, as were many districts.

The previous week Kettering schools reported 23 active confirmed coronavirus cases among students and staff, according to its website.

That is four fewer cases the school district reported a week prior.

For nearly two weeks, Kettering has been offering two-day a week in-person instruction for the first time since March, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a school shutdown due to the coronavirus.