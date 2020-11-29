Kettering schools goes to remote-only classes Monday as county COVID level rises

KETTERING – Students in Kettering City Schools will be returning to remote-only learning Monday due to a COVID-19 surge.
Kettering Superintendent Scott Inskeep announced the switch to fully online learning late Friday afternoon.
Inskeep had said earlier that if Montgomery County’s status in the state’s coronavirus advisory system was elevated to Level 4, or purple, the district would change a plan that called for offering in-person instruction four days a week, which had been set to start Monday. The state moved Montgomery County to Level 4 on Wednesday.
“While it is difficult to predict what Montgomery County’s alert level will be over the coming weeks, we do want to provide some semblance of consistency with our families and staff, so we are going to continue with full-remote learning through Dec. 18,” Inskeep wrote in an email to those connected with the school district.
“This means that all students, pre-K-12, will be engaged in remote learning, and we will not be able to provide the Learning Pods, special education services or Career Tech Center lab time for students in our buildings.”
Before Friday, Kettering had been the largest district in the county yet to announce a change to in-person instruction plans recently amid rising coronavirus cases.
Centerville and Dayton officials had earlier announced changes in those districts.
Kettering was fully online for the first quarter, then shifted to hybrid learning with in-person instruction offered two days a week starting Nov. 9.
It was on Thanksgiving break last week, as were many districts.
The previous week Kettering schools reported 23 active confirmed coronavirus cases among students and staff, according to its website.
That is four fewer cases the school district reported a week prior.
For nearly two weeks, Kettering has been offering two-day a week in-person instruction for the first time since March, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a school shutdown due to the coronavirus.