Kettering seeks $2M more to aid south suburban renters avoid evictions

The program is taking applications for those who:

•Have an eviction court date;

•Are new applicants who have not received any emergency rental assistance before from Kettering or other organizations, such as Homefull, the Salvation Army, Goodwill, Catholic Social Services and the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership.

Last week, the MVCAP began taking rental assistance applications again after earlier freezing them.

That program works independently from the one operated by the county, Rahman said. The county receives funds directly through the federal government while the MVCAP’s money is distributed by the state, she added.