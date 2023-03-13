BreakingNews
Here’s how you told us local governments should spend COVID relief funds
Kettering seeks $2M more to aid south suburban renters avoid evictions

Local News
By , Staff Writer
59 minutes ago

Kettering plans to accept $2 million more in federal emergency rental money to help south suburban residents avoid evictions.

The aid distributed through Montgomery County to Kettering is for qualifying residents in that city, Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp.

It may be the last local allotment of COVID relief from U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance program, said Angela Rahman, Kettering community development manager.

Kettering City Council Tuesday night is set to address a measure to add to the $4.7 million it has distributed in communities within the jurisdiction of the Kettering Municipal Court, Rahman said.

The Kettering Stay Put program froze requests Jan. 1, but has been accepting them for nearly a month on a limited basis, according to the city.

The program is taking applications for those who:

•Have an eviction court date;

•Are new applicants who have not received any emergency rental assistance before from Kettering or other organizations, such as Homefull, the Salvation Army, Goodwill, Catholic Social Services and the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership.

Last week, the MVCAP began taking rental assistance applications again after earlier freezing them.

That program works independently from the one operated by the county, Rahman said. The county receives funds directly through the federal government while the MVCAP’s money is distributed by the state, she added.

