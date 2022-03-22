dayton-daily-news logo
Kettering seeks change to business park land that housed Synchrony jobs

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
38 minutes ago

The former site of Synchrony Financial is the focus of a Kettering Business Park zoning change aimed at attracting more jobs.

Kettering officials want to rezone 950 Forrer Blvd., where about 1,900 jobs were housed before Synchrony closed operations in the city at the end of 2020 as part of a worldwide work-from-home strategy.

The address includes nearly 36.5 acres, Montgomery County land records show.

The issue approved 5-0 by the Kettering Planning Commission Monday night proposes to change the zoning map for at that site from office to business park, a move that will broaden the businesses and jobs allowed there, City Planner David Roller said.

The “change is in compliance with the Kettering comprehensive plan” and “well-suited to what’s been there in the past,” he said. “But it also expands the list of permitted uses so that it’s better able to respond to the demands of current business and industry.”

The property is in the southwest quadrant of the business park off Wilmington Pike. It is south of the Amazon distribution center and west of Kettering Municipal Court and Alternate Solutions, according to records.

“The proposed rezoning really imparts no tangible change on surrounding uses,” Roller said. “The site’s been long used in a similar fashion without detrimental effects.”

Land to the north is in the same zoning district, he said.

The commission’s vote followed a public hearing on the issue that drew no comments. The plan now will go before Kettering City Council.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

