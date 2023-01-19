Kettering water main replacement to impact traffic on Dorothy Lane, Shroyer Road

A water main replacement scheduled for next week will result in lane closures at Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road in Kettering.
The work will take place during the week of Jan. 23 at the intersection.
As a result, the following traffic changes will be in place:
- Northbound and southbound traffic on Shroyer Road will be limited to turning right onto Dorothy Lane.
- Left turns from Dorothy Lane onto Shroyer Road from either direction will be closed.
- Through traffic on Dorothy Lane will be limited to one lane in both directions.
Detour signs will be posted in the area.
