Kitchen fire in Trotwood apartment burns occupants

47 minutes ago
A fire at an apartment complex in Trotwood early Tuesday morning burned the occupants.

Crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire at 300 block of Outer Belle Drive around 4:25 a.m., according to the Trotwood Fire Department.

The fire department said at the scene, smoke was visible coming from the building and flames through a window.

Crews with assistance from mutual aid departments extinguished the fire located in the kitchen area of the apartment.

“According to on-scene witnesses, the occupants of the unit had already left the location and transported themselves to Miami Valley Hospital for evaluation of burn injuries prior to the arrival of fire personnel,” the fire department said.

The Trotwood Fire Marshal conducted an investigation and determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking.

All units cleared the scene without further incident once the investigation was complete.

“The Trotwood Fire Department reminds residents to never leave cooking food unattended and to stay alert when using the stovetop or oven,” the department said.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.