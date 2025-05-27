Kitchen fire in Trotwood apartment burns occupants

The fire department said at the scene, smoke was visible coming from the building and flames through a window.

Crews with assistance from mutual aid departments extinguished the fire located in the kitchen area of the apartment.

“According to on-scene witnesses, the occupants of the unit had already left the location and transported themselves to Miami Valley Hospital for evaluation of burn injuries prior to the arrival of fire personnel,” the fire department said.

The Trotwood Fire Marshal conducted an investigation and determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking.

All units cleared the scene without further incident once the investigation was complete.

“The Trotwood Fire Department reminds residents to never leave cooking food unattended and to stay alert when using the stovetop or oven,” the department said.