Krispy Krunchy Chicken expands, with a spot for the late-night crowd

A national chain affectionately known locally as “gas-station chicken” is expanding its reach in the Dayton area with a location featuring late-night hours.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken recently launched at 1000 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. in conjunction with the adjoining Caesar’s Drive Thru.
Founded in Louisiana, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a quick-serve restaurant concept featuring Cajun-style chicken fried in zero trans fat oil, plus a bevy of sides and other items.
A limited menu is available at the Caesar’s Drive Thru, while carry-out and sit-down options are available in the Krispy Krunchy Chicken space toward the front of the business, manager Arturo Garcia told this news outlet Monday.
“We’ve been in the drive-thru (business) for about 20 years and right now, good chicken places are the rage,” said owner Caesar’s Drive Thru owner Stephen Levitt.
The restaurant features six booths that can seat 20 to 25 people.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
“We think there’s a lot of people who get the munchies late at night and there aren’t many places in Dayton where you can go and get quality food in 3 or 4 on the morning on weekend, and so we wanted to provide that service,” Levitt said.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken will employ as many as 25 employees to ensure it can serve, he said.
“A lot depends on how busy we are,” Levitt said.
According to its website, Krispy Krunchy Chicken can also be found in the Dayton area at:
- AM/PM Market, 2317 Salem Ave., Dayton
- Siebenthaler Shell, 3613 N. Main St., Dayton
- Town & Country Shell station, 3960 Far Hills Ave., Kettering
- Germantown Shell (Kasey’s Gas Mart), 1341 West Market Street, Germantown
- Circle K, 3519 South County Road 25, Troy
- Bellbrook Marathon, 4491 State Route 725, Bellbrook
The Krispy Krunchy Chicken brand has built a cult following around the U.S. and appears poised for more locations. According to Nation’s Restaurant News, private equity firm Main Post Partners announced Dec. 7 it invested in the chicken company and the plan is to grow the brand and build awareness.
In addition to its fried chicken, the chain also offer Cajun tenders, a chicken sandwich, fried fish, honey butter fried shrimp and honey butter biscuits.
Side dishes includes corn dogs, honey biscuits, red beans & rice, jambalaya, mac-n-cheese, mashed potatoes & gravy, fries and chicken cracklins. Boudin Bites is a side dish of rice and pork mixed with a blend of Cajun seasonings, then rolled and battered with Krispy Krunchy proprietary breading before being fried. Crispitos is a side dish of chicken sprinkled with cheese and rolled in a flour tortilla.
