Krispy Krunchy Chicken expands, with a spot for the late-night crowd

The restaurant features six booths that can seat 20 to 25 people.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We think there’s a lot of people who get the munchies late at night and there aren’t many places in Dayton where you can go and get quality food in 3 or 4 on the morning on weekend, and so we wanted to provide that service,” Levitt said.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken will employ as many as 25 employees to ensure it can serve, he said.

“A lot depends on how busy we are,” Levitt said.

According to its website, Krispy Krunchy Chicken can also be found in the Dayton area at:

AM/PM Market, 2317 Salem Ave., Dayton

Siebenthaler Shell, 3613 N. Main St., Dayton

Town & Country Shell station, 3960 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Germantown Shell (Kasey’s Gas Mart), 1341 West Market Street, Germantown

Circle K, 3519 South County Road 25, Troy

Bellbrook Marathon, 4491 State Route 725, Bellbrook

The Krispy Krunchy Chicken brand has built a cult following around the U.S. and appears poised for more locations. According to Nation’s Restaurant News, private equity firm Main Post Partners announced Dec. 7 it invested in the chicken company and the plan is to grow the brand and build awareness.

In addition to its fried chicken, the chain also offer Cajun tenders, a chicken sandwich, fried fish, honey butter fried shrimp and honey butter biscuits.

Side dishes includes corn dogs, honey biscuits, red beans & rice, jambalaya, mac-n-cheese, mashed potatoes & gravy, fries and chicken cracklins. Boudin Bites is a side dish of rice and pork mixed with a blend of Cajun seasonings, then rolled and battered with Krispy Krunchy proprietary breading before being fried. Crispitos is a side dish of chicken sprinkled with cheese and rolled in a flour tortilla.